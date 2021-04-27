Fire Marshal’s office seeking information on multiple fires occurring Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office is seeking information relating to a series of fires that occurred Monday evening. The fires occurred between University Ave. and Indiana Ave.

Michael Jones, Assistant Fire Marshal of Investigations, said due to the proximity and time frame, they have reason to believe the fires may have been set intentionally.

“The damage from the fires ranged from grass being burned, there were several dumpsters, several fences caught on fire, and then we had the one structure — the shed — that caused some damage to that,” Jones said.

According to a map provided by the Fire Marshal’s office, it shows the six fires occurred within 2.4 miles of each other, and took place in a span of fewer than three hours. The first fire occurred at 5:25 p.m. and the last at 7:52 p.m. All fires were reported in alleyways.

“With this many fires in a row and this close together, the likelihood is somebody set some, if not all these fires intentionally,” Jones said.

A Lubbock homeowner, who requested that she remain anonymous for her safety, said she was having a birthday party for her daughter when the fire broke out.

“Fortunately, one of my friends just stayed outside and he noticed the fire in our backyard,” she said.

The resident said she was concerned the flames would travel closer to her home, but Lubbock Fire Rescue was able to arrive before the fire could get any worse. She said she feels blessed LFR was able to arrive so quickly and appreciative of friends who stayed to help.

Still, the woman said she is terrified of what happened.

“I feel not comfortable, not safe living here and yeah. I don’t want this to happen again. I hope this is…. I hope it’s just randomly and not on purpose,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner said she doesn’t understand why anyone would want to start fires. She said she fears for her kids, both of whom have disabilities.

“I just feel so bad,” the mother said through tears.

While she wants the person or persons responsible found, she also hopes they have a change of heart.

“If they have hate in their minds, they can be comforted and they can be changed, so hopefully they will be full of love for others,” the mother said.

At this time, the Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating how the fires may have started. They’re asking anyone with information to call their office at 806-775-2646.