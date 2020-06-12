Firefighters respond to Scott Manufacturing near Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas — Volunteer firefighters responded just after 6:00 pm Thursday to a fire at Scott Manufacturing, 10609 FM 1585 near Wolfforth.

One of the buildings on the property appeared to be almost entirely in flames. There are multiple structures and the one fire appeared, based on images from a photojournalist, to be an office building.

Woodrow, Carlisle, Wolfforth, Slaton and other fire departments were on scene.

There is no official word yet on injuries or other details. A photojournalist was on scene working to get more details.

10609 FM 1585 near Wolfforth (Nexstar/Staff)

