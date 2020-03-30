First day of online classes for Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – As students make their way back to class after an extended spring break, the classrooms look a little different.

“It’s been smooth sailing because they use these devices in the school,” Monica Tracy, a parent to three kids, said. “So for my fifth grader, while he is working on his Chromebook, I had him in the room with me so I could help him, and he knew what his teacher was telling him to do and how to navigate it all.”

Parents said they know this process won’t be easy but they are willing to make it work.

Tracy said a big issue for her is knowing all the content and what to do if there’s a question she can’t answer.

While it may be different for everyone involved, the outcome is still the same, doing what is best for the kids.

“We’re creating situations where students know that we care about them that are we checking in with them,” Jessie Cayton, an eighth-grade teacher at Cavezos Middle School said.

Cayton said she and her fellow teachers ask themselves if they’ve done enough to prepare students and their parents.

“Are we making ourselves available to them and to their families if they need help?” she said. “It has been wild, just what a difference a couple of weeks make.”

If you’re a parent and are worried about doing it wrong, teachers say you shouldn’t be. Just make sure your kids have a routine and that they are staying safe.

“Going out to your child’s teacher is a great idea because they want to be able to say, like, ‘here’s the thing do — this first, the rest of it’, you know, we’ll see,” Cayton said. “But I just think all of our top priority is making sure people were okay. and I think people are mostly okay when there are routines that they can follow.”

While the future is still unknown on how long students will be learning from home, Lubbock ISD said they are working on ways to help people who need better access to the internet.