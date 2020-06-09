First early college cohort graduates from Estacado High School

LUBBOCK, Texas — High school senior Solomon Barraza walked across the stage at his graduation on Saturday. He is one of 47 students to graduate from the Estacado Early College High School.

“Honestly it’s a weird type of feeling. It’s like ‘wow what am I supposed to do?’ I’m an actual person now,” Barraza said.

Barraza graduated with 53 credit hours from Texas Tech University.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted honestly,” Barraza said.

Barraza will be heading to the University of Tulsa in the fall to study psychology. With the help of the early college, he will complete his degree sooner.

“I could get school done in two years instead of four years for my bachelor’s degree,” Barraza said.

The East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood Grant helped make the program possible more than four years ago. Early college director Tanny Rodriguez said she is incredibly proud of the graduates, and that the program is the first of its kind in the Big 12 conference.

“Those that have already earned college credit are more likely to succeed in college and graduate on time,” Rodriguez said.

Students are able to attend Texas Tech classes while maintaining a high school experience. Barraza said it was challenging, especially following the coronavirus pandemic, but said he is proud of himself.

“Life throws its struggles at you to step up to the plate and be able to overcome it,” Barraza said.

Students apply for the early college high school in 8th grade. It is open to any student regardless of where they live.

For more information, visit Estacado’s website.