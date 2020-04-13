First-generation college students speak out about being unable to walk the stage

LUBBOCK, Texas — Walking the stage at graduation is something people remember for the rest of their lives, a celebration of all the hard work to get that degree. But for some students, such as first-generation college students, it is something even bigger than just them.

“[My mother] had to put her life savings for me to go to college here so this was a huge, huge thing for me,” said Tanisha Basu, a Texas Tech University senior graduating in May, and a first generation college student in the United States.

The path wasn’t easy. The sacrifices were tough but the end result was worth it.

“It’s really hard to push forward but just thinking about my family, how much work they put in, how much they have, and moving on and accomplish. That is what is pushing me forward to know that I have them to support me and that I am making them proud,” said Ciera Taylor, a TTU senior graduating in May and first generation college student.

While they won’t get to walk in May, they’re still are proud of their accomplishments.

“I’ve had many opportunities through them to speak, to engage, to network, and those are the experiences that I never forget,” said Amaris Tutt, a TTU senior graduating in May and first generation college student.

They are thankful for their experiences as Red Raiders.