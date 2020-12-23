First nurse to receive COVID-19 vaccine reflects one week later

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been a week since the first person in Lubbock received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, December 15.

“I would do it again,” Noe Melendez, Staff Registered Nurse at Covenant Health, said.

He said he has not felt any symptoms following his first dose of the vaccine, not even soreness in his arm. Melendez said he received the vaccine for his family.

“My mom has been sick, she’s got pulmonary fibrosis. My wife and my kids, I would hate for them to get sick as well,” Melendez said.

But he also did so for his patients.

“Today, I’m not working on a COVID unit. I’m working on a cardiac unit, and I need to go into every room, so I feel like I’m helping keep people safe,” Melendez said.

He now wears a button, indicating he received the vaccine. Melendez said he’s seen others wearing the button, and is glad that others are getting vaccinated.

“I do like that everybody’s getting their vaccine. People are scheduling their days,” Melendez said. “That’s awesome.”

Melendez said it was an honor and privilege to be the first healthcare worker to receive the vaccine, and hopes his story inspires others to do the same.

“I feel that if we get everybody vaccinated, we would all have peace of mind,” Melendez said.

This as the Texas Department of State Health Services announced in the second week of coronavirus vaccine distribution, the state would be receiving 460,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Most of the vaccines will now be going to pharmacies for distribution, and vaccinations will begin at Texas nursing homes.

“Nobody’s had to have been hospitalized with the vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine,” Melendez said.

Melendez said getting the vaccine is just one of the ways he’s doing his part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think it shows that I care,” Melendez said. “I don’t like seeing people get sick.”

He also adds getting the vaccine is only the beginning of life returning back to some sort of normal.

“There’s like a light at the end of the tunnel. I thin that’s something we’re working towards and it does help lighten people’s spirits,” Melendez said.

Approximately 10,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine are set to arrive in Lubbock this week. A majority of the doses will be going to 17 local pharmacies.