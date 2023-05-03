LUBBOCK, Texas — The small community in Ransom Canyon might be seeing some new neighbors very soon as developers out of Florida are bringing in over 60 new smart homes. Ransom Ranch will be the first of its kind in the area.

“Here the city of Lubbock shows tremendous growth and I think this is the next best hidden gem,” said Wagner Nolasco, the Florida developer spearheading the build.

The smart homes will all be equipped with high tech features including smart locks and digital thermostats along with services all controllable from the user’s phone.

“West Texas’s first all-inclusive turnkey smart home community. Turnkey means the maintenance of the home, the landscape, the property management, everything like that, It is included. Smart home, it’s IOT connected devices, locks, thermostats, you name it. Everything in the home you can manage either remotely or locally,” said Daniel Wetzel, a partner in the development.

The homes will be semi-customizable, boasting quality finishes in all the two and three bedroom builds.

“They have very high ceilings, vinyl flooring or tile. We’re going to have granite countertops or quartz countertops. They’re going to look absolutely amazing. But most important is really the affordability price, we’re not going to cut any corners on the quality of the products being placed on the homes,” said Nolasco.

And with Leprino Foods bringing over 600 jobs to the area in 2026, Ransom Ranch hopes the new neighborhood can fit the needs of young professionals and retirees.

“We’re looking at two key demographics, both your empty nesters, your retirees and then your young professionals. With the turnkey and smart home, they can monitor their home while they’re away while they’re traveling and the other thing is the maintenance burden that goes with owning a home, we’re going to take care of all that for you,” said Wetzel.

Ransom Ranch is looking to begin building in late May.