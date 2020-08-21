First on EverythingLubbock – details of Gerlich 5-year, $2.9 (m) deal with Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider Nation and EverythingLubbock.com acquired details of the agreement between Texas Tech and newly named Lady Raider Coach Krista Gerlich.

The deal is worth $2.9 million (includes a signing bonus but not supplemental items listed below).

A memo from TTU to Gerlich calls for a five-year agreement with a base salary of $300,000 per year. Gerlich also gets a one-time bonus of $200,000.

It also calls for “Guaranteed Rights Fees” for each of the five years.

2020-2021 $200,000

2021-2022 $220,000

2022-2023 $240,000

2023-2024 $260,000

2024-2025 $280,000

The university will provide Gerlich with a mobile phone, and a vehicle allowance up to $6,000 per year. Gerlich also gets a $20,000 stipend for moving expenses and reimbursement for up to 30 days of temporary housing.

Gerlich can buy out her new contract for 50 percent of all remaining base salary plus rights fees. The university can buy out the contract for 70 percent of remaining base salary plus rights fees.

The memo says the buyouts are “subject to mitigation from future employment, and duty to mitigate.”

The memo also calls for supplemental compensation not to exceed $200,000 per year:

• Big 12 Conference Championship (Regular Season) $50,000 or Big 12 Conference — Second Place $25,000

• Big 12 Tournament Championship $25,000 or Big 12 Tournament Runner-Up $10,000

• NCAA Tournament Appearance $10,000

Round of 32 Appearance $15,000

Sweet 16 Appearance $15,000

Elite 8 Appearance $20,000

Final Four Appearance $50,000

National Championship Win $100,000

• Top 15 Final Ranking $25,000 or 11-25 Final Ranking $10,000

• Big 12 Coach of the Year $25,000

• National Coach of the Year $50,000

•Academic Year Team GPA 3.0+ $20,000

or Academic Year Team GPA 2.85+ $15,000

•Annual APR 970+ $20,000

Or Annual APR 950+ $15,000

