First United Methodist Church prepares for its 29th Thanksgiving dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas — First United Methodist Church prepared for their 29th annual Thanksgiving dinner for the hub city community Saturday.

The church had over 100 volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals Friday.

“It’s a labor of love. We enjoy doing it. It is so much fun. We get everybody out from the church and want to volunteer. And they all come in, and a lot of them have done it for several years with us. It’s just a great way to fellowship with one another,” Donald Walker, kitchen lead at First United Methodist Church, said.

Walker said the community loves a good turkey and dressing during Thanksgiving time.

“We ordered 76 turkeys to feed the community, and it’ll be a traditional Thanksgiving meal–with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce, rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans, all of the fixings,” Sara Lattimore, Director of missional ministries at First United Methodist Church, said.

According to Lattimore, because of the pandemic, they continued their dinners but in a different way.

“Last year, we were able to host our meal because we went to a drive-thru format. And this year, we decided to go ahead and do the drive-thru format again, because it makes it accessible for lots of people and because there’s still some health concerns.” Lattimore said.

The church anticipated feeding about 1,2000 individuals Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

They encourage the community to go out and arrive along Avenue N and Broadway with all individuals who would like a hot meal.