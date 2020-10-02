Fistfight leads to gunfire, 20 to 40 shots, man suffered “serious injuries”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting Wednesday night in the 2100 block of 51st Street. Police provided an update Friday, saying the victim suffered “serious injuries.”

Actually, officers were first called to the emergency room at University Medical Center.

Officers were told there was an argument because someone did not like the person his mother was dating. There was a fistfight in the alley. A police report said, when the suspect started losing the fight, his friends got out of a nearby vehicle and got involved.

Not long after that, the situation escalated.

The police report said, “[One of the suspects] pointed an assault rifle at [the victim’s] head, [a second and third suspect] pointed handguns at [the victim’s] head.”

The victim thought it might be a good idea to just walk away, according to the police report.

But then someone else got involved. The person who would later be listed as a gunshot victim confronted the armed suspects, according to the police report.

What happened next is not clear in the police report, but the victim who walked away told police that he heard 20 to 40 gunshots. The gunshot victim ran toward him saying he had been shot. He then drove the gunshot victim to the hospital for treatment.

Police were not able to talk to the gunshot victim at the time of the police report. Officers found a vehicle nearby with bullet holes.

The police report did not describe the severity of the injuries. The only update we have so far from police is that the injuries were “serious.”

The police report indicated there was conflicting information from witnesses as to whether there were a total of four suspects or five.

We anticipate an update from Lubbock Police. Until we get the update, EverythingLubbock.com will hold back the name of the gunshot victim.