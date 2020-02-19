Flag theft at Levelland Fire Dept. caught on video

When we say 'Honor the Texas flag' this is not what we mean

LEVELLAND, Texas– Levelland Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who was seen stealing flags from the Levelland Fire Department on Tuesday.

“Protecting this nation and fighting for that flag and it is a big deal to us,” said Bull Durham, Levelland Fire Chief.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on February 18, surveillance video captured a white or Hispanic female walking up to the flag pole from the southeast, according to Durham.

“I just couldn’t believe someone stole the flags from the fire station,” said Durham.

EverythingLubbock.com was able to confirm the information and acquire a copy of the surveillance video. Use the video link above.

When the community heard about what happened the fire department received numerous phone calls offering to donate flags.

“It has been very very nice didn’t realize how fast it would get out but we have had four or five offers to bring us flags which we live in an outstanding community anyway but little things like that are really nice,” said Durham.

The Levelland School District brought over a new flag to the station Wednesday morning.

“It makes you realize there is a lot of people that will hold that flag in high regards the same way we do,” said Durham.

They have no put the new flags up yet because the woman stole the clips to hold them up as well.

For anyone who has any information on the incident, they are prompted to call Levelland Police at (806) 894-6164.