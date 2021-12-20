Flu Season ahead: Do you know the different types?

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to health officials, the Hub City is seeing an increase in flu cases this season with more cases being flu A rather than flu B.

The director of public health, Katherine Wells, said they are seeing an increase in flu cases not only in the Lubbock community but in the state of Texas.

“Flu B is one that we don’t see a whole lot of it is only it’s a virus, it’s only in humans. So, it’s much less likely to spread and much less likely to cause epidemics than the flu A,” Jeffrey Blume, family medicine physician at Covenant Health, said.

Blume said flu A is the more common infection that has the potential to become a serious illness from a common cold.

“Usually headache, fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, even a lot of stomach issues, in addition to feeling tired and fatigued, usually are the symptoms of either, but usually flu A is a little bit worse,” Blume said.

Wells said if you’re diagnosed with the flu, you should visit your doctor to try and get an antiviral medication.

“If not, it’s really stay home monitor symptoms. You know, treat symptoms with over-the-counter medications, lots of fluid and lots of rest. The flu shot can both help prevent the flu and also if you catch the flu, reduce their symptoms,” Wells said.

Blume said the flu cannot turn into COVID-19.

“They’re different viruses, but they’re both respiratory viruses, you can get one or both of these illnesses. We want to prevent you from getting both at the same time. Any kind of respiratory virus can make you more likely to get a secondary bacterial infection. Usually sinus infection, ear infection.

The Lubbock Health Department offers different ways you cannot only get your COVID-19 vaccine but your Flu vaccine as well.

Find out how to get vaccinated here.