Fmr. Texas Tech football start Jakeem Grant gets 4-year extension from Dolphins

MIAMI and LUBBOCK, Texas — According to nfl.com, Jakeem Grant agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million with the Miami Dolphins.

“NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source” nfl.com said, “Grant will get $6 million per year and is now under contract in Miami through 2023.”

Grant was entering the final year of his current deal with the Dolphins as a receiver and returner.

Grant has 59 punt returns and 58 kick returns with Miami. He also has 34 receptions for 471 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

While playing for Texas Tech, he had 254 receptions for 3,286 yards and 27 receiving TD’s.