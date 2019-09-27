For one Lubbock man, the best attraction at the fair is the spiders

LUBBOCK, Texas — For nearly a decade, Bill Woodard has each year tracked the spiders that work their webs at the livestock gate of the South Plains Fair.

Woodard guards the livestock entrance gate at the fair.

“And every single year … I find at least one spider that I can keep track of. This year, I have three,” Woodard said.

It started one morning when a piece of spider web floated on the breeze into his face.

“And I went to go look. And I found the most glorious web first thing in the morning right here on the barbed wire of my gate,” Woodard said. “And there was a nice house spider sitting right in the middle of it. It just made a terrific picture.”

Woodard shares his images and videos on his personal Facebook page.

Use the video link to see more about Woodard’s passion for watching the spiders at the fair.