Ford and Bart Reagor clashed over dollar figure Wednesday in federal court

LUBBOCK, Texas — A lawsuit between Ford Motor Credit Company and Bart Reagor went to trial starting on Wednesday morning.

Ford wants to hold Reagor personally responsible for money Ford lost in the Reagor Dykes dealerships. Reagor signed a personal guaranty with Ford and in August 2018, the Reagor Dykes companies filed for bankruptcy.

A federal judge already ruled that Reagor’s guaranty is valid. So, the remaining question is how much money does Reagor owe?

Ford claimed in court on Tuesday that the amount is $53,759,450.96. A public relations firm for Reagor disputed that number and said Ford is looking to get back nearly twice as much money as it lost.

Rick Dykes settled with Ford earlier this year for roughly $58 million. Use the video link above for more about the ongoing trial.