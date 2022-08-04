Lubbock, TX: Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will host the 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic show. The event includes Lubbock’s only beach complete with sand, water, beach umbrellas and sharks! A live and silent auction is also take place.

PLACE: DEPOT PATIO (18TH JUST BEFORE I-27)

TIME: GATES OPEN AT 6:00 PM; LANDSHARKS PLAY AT 7:00 PM

TICKET PRICES: $20 (IN ADVANCE) $25 (DAY OF SHOW)

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT ALL SELECT-A-SEAT LOCATIONS. TICKETS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE AT FOSTER*A*LIFE OFFICE (806-792-3181) OR EMAIL FOSTERALIFE@ATT.NET

THE RAFFLE WITH TWO GRAND PRIZES FOR $1250 UNITED SUPERMARKETS GIFT CARDS HAS RETURNED! THE COST IS $10 EACH; 3 FOR $25; 12 FOR $100

A new event, the Hub City Happy Hour, will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the M9 bar located at Stella’s restaurant. The time is 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. The lead singer of the Landsharks, Gary Roland, will be playing acoustical music along with other band members! There will be drink and appetizer specials!

About Foster*A*Life: Founded in 2004 by Dr. Shaun Keel, the mission of Foster*A*Life is to provide otherwise unavailable assistance, services and opportunities to children who are involved with CPS. The purpose is to enhance the lives of those children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Foster*A*Life promotes a positive self-image and increases self-esteem by supporting the overall well-being of these children. Foster*A*Life services children in Lubbock County and 17 surrounding counties.