Across the state of Texas, there is an urgent need for more folks to step up and become licensed foster parents, and one local foster family encourages families to step up and get involved.

To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com