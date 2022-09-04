On September 15th, 2022, One Heart Lubbock is hosting a workshop series to help organizations, families, caregivers, and teachers can learn how to be trauma informed caregivers. There are two sessions in one day. Head to http://oneheartlbk.org/ to sign up for your workshop today.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily Local News
Local News
Hale County man, 20, died in motorcycle crash
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 20-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life in a crash Friday night in Hale County. DPS said Anthony Ray Acosta of Plainview was operating a motorcycle southbound on FM 400 near FM 3183. At the same time, Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, of Plainview stopped in […]
Texas Tech defeats Murray State in Joey McGuire’s …
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Joey McGuire era has begun, and it brought plenty of fireworks in their 63-10 win over Murray State. Three Red Raider quarterbacks combined for 472 yards through the air and six touchdown passes to lift the offense, along with a hat trick of touchdowns on the ground from Tahj Brooks. e […]