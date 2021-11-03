Forever Family: Meet Aubrie

Meet Aubrie

The trendy 14-year-old loves to read, go bowling, spend time with her friends, listen to music and watch TV. She is fascinated with K-Pop and her favorite band is BTS. She has a thirst for knowledge hopes to be the CEO of a company one day. Aubrie loves fashion and has already developed a unique sense of style of her own. She loves to dress up in skirts and dresses and put on makeup. She hopes to find a family of her own to travel and spend time with. To make an adoption inquiry about Aubrie, reach out to Erin Baxter at Saint Francis Ministries. Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.

To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.