Forever Family: Meet Damahri

Meet Damahri

The 13-year-old might come off as shy when you first meet him, but after a short conversation his wisdom and drive are hard to hide. Like most active teens, he spends every chance he gets playing sports.

“Basketball and football are my favorite,” Damahri said. “In basketball I play point guard and in football I play wide receiver.”

Damahri loves learning and overcoming challenges. He loves math and spending time with his friends. Damahri dreams of playing professional sports one day and hopes his forever family will help him hone in skills with plenty of pickup games at home.

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.