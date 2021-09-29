Forever Family: Meet Korinthian

Meet 12-year-old Korinthian! This sixth grader has had an undeniable passion for cars since he was six years old.

“We had this little power wheel and when I drove it it made me think of how it worked and why the power went to the wheels,” Korinthian said. “So it felt like it was speaking to me that I should be interested in cars.”

He takes every opportunity he can to learn more and ask questions about the vehicles he admires so much, and he already knows he wants to grow up to be an automotive engineer.

“I want to make cars that are kind of custom and even a few toy cars like the hot wheels,” Korinthian said.

To learn more about Korinthian, or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, contact Saint Francis Ministries. Saint Francis Ministries is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. For more information please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org, on Facebook at @SFMTexas, and Instagram @saintfrancistexas.