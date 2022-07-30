Kyra is a bubbly and bright teen girl with a smile that lights up the entire room! She has such a heart for animals and other people. Kyra is very active and enjoys spending time outdoors, whether she’s camping or getting involved in 4-H. She very much enjoys the country life. Kyra is quite the athlete and has a knack for basketball, soccer, football, and track. On a rainy day, she prefers spending time inside with others playing games or watching movies. Kyra is currently exploring her artistic side and likes to draw and color, and is pursuing a new photography hobby. When she grows up, Kyra simply wants to help people or animals. Occupations that she finds intriguing include a counselor, teacher, or a veterinarian. Kyra benefits most from a solid support system and gives her all in everything she does. Her warmth is undoubtedly felt by everyone around her. Can this sunshine be your light on a cloudy day?

Kyra is legally cleared for adoption and listed on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange (TARE). Visit the TARE website at https://www.dfps.state.tx.us/Application/TARE/Home.aspx/Default. For more information about bringing Kyra into your family, please contact Saint Francis Ministries at texasinfo@st-francis.org.

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below: Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption-info.eventbrite.com Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption-info.eventbrite.com For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.