Meet Lonasha!

Lonasha is a fierce 16-year-old girl who lights up every room with her vibrant personality and determination to succeed. She is in touch with her artistic side and loves to write songs and sing.

“I like Christian music or R&B and just a lot of songs because I love singing,” Lonasha said. “I also love dancing, drawing, painting, or anything that has to do with art.”

The teen enjoys going to school because she considers herself a lifelong learner, and she plans to use that passion to enter the health field when she is older.

“I want to be a pediatric nurse so I can help kids, or be a doctor or surgeon,” Lonasha said.

LaLa believes in hard work and resiliency, and she says her key to success is self-love and acceptance. Lonasha said she hopes to be the missing link in a family’s life that will help her achieve her dreams.

“I want to be the person that the family has been missing and be their bright piece in the whole family,” Lonasha said. “I want to be able to make my own mistakes and for them to bring guidance and help me along the way.”

To make an adoption inquiry about Lonasha reach out to Erin Baxter at Saint Francis Ministries. Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.

To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.