Below is a press release from Saint Francis Ministries

Texas is a curious and energetic young boy with a big personality. Rain or shine, he will take any excuse to be outside. Texas enjoys other children, especially if they’re willing to explore the playground with him. He’s not much for being cooped up inside, but he might sit still long enough play with toys and games, especially if Superman, Black Panther, or Sonic the Hedgehog are involved. Texas has an appetite the size of, well, Texas! He will never say no to spaghetti or pizza. Texas loves spending time and bonding with the adults in his life and if there are four-legged friends involved, even better. He is eager to learn new games and skills and take part in activities with others. Texas shares his bright, contagious smile with ease. He is exploring the world around him at a rate that will keep you on your toes. Blink, and you might miss him. Can you keep up with Texas?

Texas is legally cleared for adoption and listed on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange (TARE). Visit the TARE website at https://www.dfps.state.tx.us/Application/TARE/Home.aspx/Default. For more information about bringing Texas into your family, please contact Saint Francis Ministries at texasinfo@st-francis.org.

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions!

Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below: Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption-info.eventbrite.com

Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption-info.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.