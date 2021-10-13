Forever Family: Meet the Burdis Family

In this week’s Forever Family we introduce you to a family who met through their shared love of the arts and made a young woman a permanent part of their family.

In early 2020, Crystal Burdis was volunteering at an art event at LHUCA when she first met Marcella. Crystal said she immediately fell in love with Mars and knew she was destined to be a part of their family.

“She has this funky style and great personality,” Burdis said. “She also has an amazing talent for art. She is just phenomenal!”

With three adopted children of their own, the Burdis’ were unsure if there was space. Thanks to some big-hearted neighbors and local organizations, they had the funds and the space within 24 hours to begin the adoption process.

“People just jumped in and helped it was like God knew she was supposed to be our kid,” Burdis said. “We transformed our dining room into a bedroom and we had family come and help us build and had funds donated from Lubbock Arts Alliance.”

After months of paperwork and relicensing, Marcella came home in October 2020 and was officially adopted on July 11, 2021. Now, the 17-year-old AP student and outstanding artist hopes to encourage families considering adoption.

“If you can do it you absolutely should because you have no idea what kind of impact you could have on a kids life,” Marcella said. “You could change their whole life for the better if you choose to do this. I felt like I had no home and nothing was going to go right but then out of the blue it felt like I had a chance.”



Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.