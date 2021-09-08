Forever Family: Meet Zian

12-year-old Zian loves school, football, baseball, and hanging out with his friends.

The sixth grader is quiet when you first meet him, but his eyes light up when he starts talking about his favorite hobby: video games.

“I like to play Game Beast, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Minecraft,” Zian said.

Zian said he hopes to spend plenty of quality time with his future family bonding over video games or playing football outside.

“They can teach me how to run faster and throw the football because I want to be a running back when I grow up,” Zian said.

Zian said he hopes to find a caring family who also puts their faith first because he wants to go to church on Sunday.

To learn more about Zian, or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, contact Saint Francis Ministries. Saint Francis Ministries is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. For more information please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org, on Facebook at @SFMTexas, and Instagram @saintfrancistexas.