Across the state of Texas, there is an urgent need for more folks to step up and become licensed foster parents, and one local foster family encourages families to step up and get involved. Andrea Gallardo and her husband have been foster parents for the last decade and welcomed more than 30 children in to their home. Gallardo said good foster parents can have a great impact on the health, hope, and healing of a child who has been through trauma.

To learn more about fostering or adopting, please attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications, and much more. Plus, there’s plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings, which can also be found below:

Second Thursday of the month (Lubbock area): https://lubbock-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

Third Thursday of the month (Amarillo area): https://amarillo-area-foster-care-adoption.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org.