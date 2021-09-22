Forever Family: Saint Francis Ministries in Texas is moving into Stage II of CommunityBased Care in the Texas DFPS Region 1, serving 41 counties

LUBBOCK, TX – Saint Francis Ministries in Texas is excited to announce our

engagement in Stage II contract negotiations with the Office of Community-Based Care.

In this, Saint Francis will begin the transition of work within Region 1 in partnership

with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. We appreciate the

opportunity and confidence in moving to Stage II of Community-Based Care and look

forward to serving the children and families in Region 1 in a greater capacity.



“Everything we’ve done in Stage I has placed the foundation for a successful transition

to Stage II,” said Cristian Garcia, Vice President of Child and Family Services. “We know

that our success is dependent upon our community partnerships, and we’re grateful to

continue to build those relationships. Our success also is dependent upon the excellent

employees who give their hearts to this work–both those who work for us now, and the

employees we will hire as we move forward.”



Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing

healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the Community-Based Care

provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle

and South Plains.



For more information, please call Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@stfrancis.org. Visit us online at saintfrancisministries.org.