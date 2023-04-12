LUBBOCK, TX

This month we meet a sibling group of three wonderful kids. Twins Sammarra and Moses who are 16, and Jaeden who is 11. The three of them were so much fun to hang out with on a Saturday at Haven Animal Care Center outside of Lubbock. All saying they felt a special bond with the animals since they too were looking for a forever home and someone to love them. God and music are at the top of the items this group loves. Moses is the most musical with his beat boxing, rapping and all three of them with their beat. Sammarra loves to make jewelry, do nails and art and hopes to own her own shop one day. Moses has been called a man of many talents by his classmates as he loves to build things and music comes to him naturally. Jaeden said at his age he wants to make Jordan’s when he gets older.

They are looking for a family who knows what is best for them and who understand the things they love and enjoy doing. The kids adore the outdoors and playing sports together as well as having family game night or family movie night. Their biggest wish is to stay together.

If you are interested in learning more about Sammarra, Moses and Jaeden, please submit home studies to txreg1adoption@st-francis.org and specify the child’s name. Please allow two weeks for home study review. If a potential family is a match a TARE Coordinator will send additional information about the child for the family to review.

