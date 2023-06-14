Lubbock, TX

What do you remember about your childhood before becoming a teenager? If you had three wishes at that time, what would you have wished for? A vast majority of us were not wishing for a family to love and care for you. For our Forever Family series in June, we introduce you to 12-year old Vivian. A beautiful, spunky, and outgoing young lady.

Vivian loves to do her makeup. And thanks to the owner of Say Selfie LBK and friends of Saint Francis Ministries, she got the princess treatment. Getting her hair and makeup done. A fun wardrobe and a photo shoot.

She told me, “I like to do active stuff. Sometimes I draw but I only do it when I feel like I have something in mind.” And I can tell you that Vivian is a ball of sunshine who is always smiling and positive. A perfect addition to a loving family. Saying, “I just want them to just like love me and let me be myself. I want a brother or sister, I want them to be older.”

This young lady just finished the sixth grade and is looking forward to the seventh grade this fall. She loves small dogs and has her eyes already set on her future. “My main goal is to be a surgeon.”

It doesn’t mean for a second she will ever stop loving all things beauty, fashion and music. At Say Selfie LBK they had some fun Pop music playing but also says, “sometimes hip-hop music but mainly pop.”

Vivian also like colors that pop but has a favorite. “I like white, it’s just plain and pure like snow and they talk a lot about it in the Bible.” Speaking of the Bible, Vivian loves to study it. Stating, “because every day we learn about something every year though we go over the same thins in the Bible. Every year I learned something new like I did not know, there’s always something hiding that you can learn the next year.”

Back to Vivian’s three biggest wishes…you heard the first one of wanting a family to love and care for her. Telling me the other two wishes, “get a phone that actually works. My third one was to do things that I didn’t get to do in my childhood.”