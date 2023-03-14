Lubbock, Texas

It was an absolute pleasure and my honor to spend time with 16-year old Heaven. She is outgoing, organized, a leader, caring, positive and very smart. After seeing her story and you feel a calling to find out more, below is the following information you need to know.

If you are interested in learning more about Heaven, please submit home studies to txreg1adoption@st-francis.org and specify the child’s name. Please allow two weeks for home study review. If a potential family is a match a TARE Coordinator will send additional information about the child for the family to review.

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about adopting or fostering, you are invited to attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications and much more. Plus, there is plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings.