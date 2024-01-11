Lubbock, Texas

I talk a lot about the things many of us took for granted when growing up. Like knowing we always have someone to talk to or ask for advice, or even a safe place we can always go on a rough day or holidays. Teenagers, like 14 year old Giselle, who are in the foster care system dream of having that. Someone who loves them and validates them.

I met up and spent time with Giselle at Main Event to get to know her and what she is looking for in a family. We played video games and did a lot of laughing. She is in the 8th grade and so I asked her what kids her age like to do. Her answer of, “Sleep”, made us all laugh. Because that is the truth.

Giselle loves to sing and is in choir. This school year she made it into the All-Region Choir which is a big accomplishment. She explained they have spots open from 1-25. “I made it into slot 15.” Definitely something to be proud of.

Of course, I asked her about school. She told me, “I don’t really have a favorite. I just like to get it done, get it over with.”

Shying away from responsibility isn’t who Giselle is. “I work in the nursery at our church. I work with the little babies, they are so cute. We feed them, give them their bottles, change them and rock them. Sometimes I work at the front desk and when parents drop off their children I take them back to their class or when parents come to get them, I bring the kids to them.”

She has a nurturing disposition and adores young children. So I asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up, thinking she would say a Teacher or Choir Teacher. Giselle’s response, “I think I want to be a police officer. I watch a lot of documentaries and crime stuff and it just got me.”

So what kind of family does Giselle dream of? She pauses for a moment and says, “Someone that understands me. For me I don’t think that I’m like pretty or good enough for like any of that. Someone who likes to travel. I’ve always wanted to go to Paris, France. To see the Eiffel Tower, oh it is my dream, I’ve always wanted to go there so bad. So a family that likes to travel oh and sing too!”

Siblings are great. Especially since she loves the younger ones. Cats, Dogs, and even cute bunny’s are all good with her for family pets. But it’s a definite NO for…”Oh I don’t like snakes at all! Or spiders. Yuck!”

in her spare time she enjoys quiet time. Telling me, “I like to color. And do dot to dots. I had one I worked on for three days and I’m doing one now that is huge and it’s a cat and I”m on day seven.”

One last thing to know about Giselle. She LOVES the color blue. Saying, “I love blue, all shades of blue, I just love blue!”

If you are interested in learning more about Giselle, please submit home studies to txreg1adoption@st-francis.org and specify the child’s name. Please allow two weeks for home study review. If a potential family is a match a TARE Coordinator will send additional information about the child for the family to review.

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about adopting or fostering, you are invited to attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications and much more. Plus, there is plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings.