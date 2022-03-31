April is child abuse prevention month.

Starting on the first of the month, you will begin to notice colorful pinwheels lining the streets of select United Supermarket locations and inside University Medical Center’s newly constructed garden. Each pinwheel placed at these locations represents one child who has been a victim of child abuse and neglect.

Pinwheels for Prevention is put on by Community Partners of Lubbock who aid hundreds of children and families through the use of their Rainbow Room.

If you would like to get involved with Community Partners of Lubbock to volunteer or donate head to https://www.communitypartnerslubbock.org/ or text “PINWHEELS” to 806-450-4045.