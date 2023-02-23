Newsfeed Now
Texas Tech unveils new football facility renderings
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech released new renderings Thursday to its ongoing south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project, which represents the largest facility investment in the athletics department’s history. The new renderings display more of the interior design of the project, which began in December as what is considered the largest […]
Mother of man hit by car in Lubbock wants justice
LUBBOCK, Texas — Adrian Holguin, 26, was involved in a “failure to stop and render aid” case last Saturday in the 2200 block of Interstate 27. Adrian and his friends went out to a nightclub on Saturday and when they were ready to leave for the night, Adrian was hit by a car. Becky Holguin, Adrian’s […]
One seriously hurt after motorcycle crash, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 7600 block of Frankford Avenue on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:52 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Littlefield man accused of sexual abuse at Ft. Hood
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was jailed in Lubbock after he was accused of abusive sexual contact with a child younger than 12-years-old, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday. Adam Castillo, 39, was arrested in the 1200 block of West 4th Street in Littlefield. According to federal court records, Castillo was […]
Lubbock Police still looking for suspect in Circle …
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help again in finding the suspect of a robbery at a Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue. Police were called to the gas station on January 30 around 2:30 a.m., according to LPD. Police said the subject, “who is believed to […]
New bill would help Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
LUBBOCK, Texas — A legislation that would improve benefits for Texas first responders who suffered long-term injuries in the line of duty was filed by Representative Dustin Burrows and Senator Charles Perry, according to a press release from the Texas State Association of Firefighters. The press release stated the bill would help first responders like […]
Texas Tech celebrates centennial in Austin, Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced that it will host its Centennial Celebration “Capitol Tech” in Austin on the eve of Texas Tech Day, according to a press release on Thursday. Red Raiders will gather at Coppertank Event Center, 504 Trinity Street, at 5:30 p.m. on February 28 for a night of food and […]
LPD seeking more details in Central Lbk fatal shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release that investigators still want to find out more about the homicide of a 39-year-old man in early February. Last week, 50-year-old Patrick Bradley, who was wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the fatal shooting of Clifton Holman, 39, turned himself […]