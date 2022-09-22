LUBBOCK, Texas — When a child is removed from an unsafe living situation, they are placed either with family members or in a foster home.

These removals happen quickly, and sometimes families do not have the proper furniture to take in a child on short notice. That is where Saint Francis Ministries bed program provides aid to these families, and thanks to a large donation from Texas Tech University they are helping hundreds of families in the Texas panhandle.

When Texas Tech University decided to renovate Bledsoe Hall on campus, it was a no brainer to donate the existing furniture to local nonprofit organizations. Furniture is the number one need for foster and kinship families, and with this donation more than 300 families will receive the furniture needed to give these children a safe place to sleep.

Saint Francis Ministries is always needing beds and furniture for families in need. If you have any new or gently used furniture you would like to donate contact Chiemsee Hagy at chiemsee.hagy@st-francis.org or call her at (806) 632-3216.