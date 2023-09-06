Lubbock, TX

I had the privilege of meeting Evan at the Silent Wings Museum. At 16-years old he loved the fact that the museum surrounds you in History. Even though Evan wasn’t born anywhere close to World War II, he knows more about the planes and artifacts than the average person.

With all of his knowledge, Evan learned something he didn’t know. ” Just how big the planes are.”

His favorite decades were the 1930’s and 40’s. Especially what the soldiers wore during World War II and the unique patches each squadron came up with. His love for it all began when he was in his first social studies class.

Although he is a history buff, he is still your typical teenager telling me, “I like playing on my tablet. I don’t like watching movies or shows. I like watching YouTube.”

A typical teenager looking for his forever family. Who enjoys history like he does and he doesn’t mind if you have a cat. Saying, “they are cute and they’re not too much trouble.”

Also having brothers and sisters is great. But Evan said being the only child is just as fine. But when it comes to playing basketball, he prefers a one-man game. Evan said, “I don’t like playing as a team. I just dribble the ball around and throw up a few shots.”

He is also a big fan of watching soccer, especially the world cup. But not as much a fan of that as he is bacon. “Subway and McDonald’s are my favorite places. There is a certain sandwich I get every time I go there. It has a bunch of options like bacon and Swiss cheese on it. At McDonald’s, definitely the bacon cheeseburger.”

As you can tell, Evan has a lot of different interests. And I learned a lot from him. But this young man has so much to offer, and hopes a loving family accepts him for who he is.

If you are interested in learning more about Evan, please submit home studies to txreg1adoption@st-francis.org and specify the child’s name. Please allow two weeks for home study review. If a potential family is a match a TARE Coordinator will send additional information about the child for the family to review.

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about adopting or fostering, you are invited to attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications and much more. Plus, there is plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings.