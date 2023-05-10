At the age of 16, there are so many memories to be made. 16 year old Aubrie is hoping this year is the best she ever has, when she finds her Forever Family.

Aubrie loves Art, is super creative and wants to be a cosmetologist when she graduates from High School. We met at Hawaii Fluid Art and got to design and make our own cups.

Right now her Theater class is working on makeup. Creating cuts and bruises. She loves everything about it. She tells me she walked around school with a bruise on and people asked her if she had gotten into a fight. Aubrie answered while laughing, “No, it’s just makeup.”

They have done one act plays and she really enjoyed creating the action scenes like slaps, punches,. kicks and all those things. Even showing me how to fake a slap. Aubrie was very animated while talking about all things Theater, so you wouldn’t know she is actually pretty quiet and shy.

Just like other kids her age Aubrie loves hanging out with friends and going to the mall to shop. And she is a shoe fanatic…for Jordan’s and Air Forces. When she is at home she loves to watch TV shows and cook, saying her favorite recipe is Apple Pie.

Along with having an eye for all things beautiful, Aubrie has a deep affection for animals, but her greatest wish is to have a caring family with other kids. Looking for a family who allows her some freedom to hang out and spend the night with her friends. But also wants to travel the world in her life.

Her laugh is fantastic, her energy infectious, and would love a family to love her for the rest of her life.

If you are interested in learning more about Aubrie, please submit home studies to txreg1adoption@st-francis.org and specify the child’s name. Please allow two weeks for home study review. If a potential family is a match a TARE Coordinator will send additional information about the child for the family to review.

