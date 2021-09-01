Forever Family: Meet Jenna

LUBBOCK, Texas — She may be shy when you first meet her, but 11-year-old Jenna is like any young girl. She likes to have fun and laugh often. Jenna loves going to school, and she especially loves reading.

“I like to read Junie B. Jones,” Jenna said. “It’s my favorite book.”

As a bit of a girly girl, Jenna loves the color turquoise because it reminds her of the sky, and she hopes to spend a lot of quality time with her future family.

“They can do braids, ponytails, and buns in my hair and take me to get my nails done,” Jenna said.

Aside from wanting a loving and caring family to go home to, faith has always been important to Jenna. She hopes to be adopted into a Christian family because she wants to be able to go to church with her future family on Sundays.

When Jenna grows up, she wants to be a doctor because she loves taking care of people. She especially wants to take care of some of the smallest patients because she loves babies.

To learn more about Jenna, or to put in an inquiry to adopt her, contact Saint Francis Ministries. Saint Francis Ministries is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. For more information, please contact Erin Baxter at (806) 317-5631 or email texasinfo@st-francis.org. Visit Saint Francis Ministries online at https://saintfrancisministries.org, on Facebook at @SFMTexas, and on Instagram @saintfrancistexas.