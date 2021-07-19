Forever Family: The Children’s Home of Lubbock Programming

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Children’s Home of Lubbock has served more than 6,000 abused and neglected children in the South Plains. The Home’s Executive Vice President, Chris Chisholm, said they have three separate licenses for operation from the state of Texas.

“We operate a general residential operation which is the cottage-style living that we have on campus, and then we have an emergency shelter,” Chisholm said. “So immediate removals that CPS does go there for a 90-day evaluation so we can do counseling and assessments and see where they need to be. Then we have a childcare placement agency which is traditionally known as foster care.”

According to Chisholm, the emergency shelter is one of the most clinical buildings located on the home’s campus. This is the first-place children go who have been placed into CPS care.

“Our counselors work very closely with that building because we have to provide counseling levels almost immediately,” Chisholm said. “We can start seeing what trauma they have experienced and what the reality of their life has been. It is the one where you hear the horror stories of kids not sleeping in a bed, so you find them in a closet because they’ve never had a bed.”

After the 90-day evaluation, the child is then placed into one of nine cottages on campus or within one of the many foster families in the Lubbock community. Chisholm said they have about 40-50 foster families in the community, so they have a variety of families to meet the needs of different children or sibling groups.

The residential operation is where the nine cottages sit on over 200 acres in northeast Lubbock County. The campus has a large gym and playroom that was renovated this year. It is also home to a large playground, pool, farm program, and 15 manicured acres for the kids to run and call home. Chisholm said every program and child still gets the benefit of the amenities the home has to offer.

For the children who age out of any level of the foster care system, Chisholm said they have a supervised independent living program to offer those individuals guidance as they begin to navigate the real world and to let them know they will always have love and support from the home.

“They have shown us that they can be independent,” Chisholm said. “But they just need a little bit of parental guidance so we can age them up to those apartments, so they really get that independent living with just a little bit of family support to fall back on with us.”