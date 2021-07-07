Forever Family: The Children’s Home of Lubbock

Forever Home
Just outside of the hub city tucked away in northeast Lubbock county sits the children’s home of Lubbock. Since the 1950s — the home has served over 6,000 abused and neglected children in our area. Their mission is to be a place for children to heal from trauma and work towards a better future. In this weekly segment we’ll begin to peel back the layers of the Children’s Home and other agencies in foster care system in our community. Watch the video above to learn more about the Children’s Home of Lubbock.

