‘Forget-Me-Not’ cornhole tournament to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Bankers Life will hold its annual Forget-Me-Not Cornhole Tournament at the Hideaway, 210 East County Road 7200, to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

Melissa Velasquez with Bankers Life said they have hosted fun events for the past 19 years, and within those years, they have raised over $60 million in donations.

All the donations from the cornhole tournament are given to Lubbock’s Alzheimer’s Association.

Robert Cardona, a Bankers Life branch manager, said the event has started by going out and handing out the forget-me-not seeds.

“We would go out and ask for donations and hand out the forget-me-not seeds to kind of plant a seed of hope and just bring the awareness that we want to end Alzheimer’s,” Cardona said.

More than 6 million people are affected by Alzheimer’s, and 50 percent of people either have someone in their family with Alzheimer’s or know someone who does.

“We want to be able to end Alzheimer’s. I think it’s a good way for us to give back and just let the community know we care,” Cardona said.

To find out more information about Alzheimer’s, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.

Bankers Life ensures people are educated on how Alzheimer’s and dementia affect families and how they should prepare to take care of their families if this were to ever affect them.

Events like these ensure studies can be done and completed to end Alzheimer’s disease.

The tournament is still looking for teams to join. If you would like to sign up, call Melissa Velasquez at 806-567-3575.