Former Church on the Rock employee arrested, accused of stealing money for trips to Disney, LegoLand, Six Flags and Las Vegas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lisa Dawn Stabeno, 51, was booked Thursday into the Lubbock County Detention Center – having been indicted by a federal grand jury for bank fraud. More specifically, the indictment accused Stabeno of using her job at Church on the Rock to embezzle money.

The indictment said Stabeno worked for Church on the Rock (with a membership of more than 3,400 parishioners) from February 2013 through July 2018.

Part of that time was specifically with the Dream Center – an outreach program of the church to help “underserved individuals in East Lubbock.”

And part of that time, she was an accounting manager with access to church accounts and credit cards, the indictment said.

The indictment said she used church money, “to supplement her business income; pay for personal expenses, including restaurant meals and spa services; and pay for vacations to various destinations, including Disney Land, LegoLand, Six Flags over Texas, and Las Vegas.”

The indictment listed six counts against Stabeno which were described as follows:

July 16, 2014

$4,812.16

Unauthorized payment with the Church’s JPMorgan Chase credit card, last four digits 7704, to CollectTech for medical debts Stabeno’s [family member] incurred.

October 2, 2014

$1,377.00

Unauthorized payment with the Church’s JPMorgan Chase credit card, last four digits 7704, to 806 Property Management for Stabeno’s [family member] rent payment.

June 23, 2015

$1,293.33

Unauthorized payment with the Church’s JPMorgan Chase credit card, last four digits 7704, to Stanley APE, LLC, for final payment on a car loan.

June 26, 2017

$3,500.00

Unauthorized online payment made with funds from the Church’s Prosperity Bank Account ending in 6637 to Capital One for payment on Stabeno’s [family member] credit card balance.

July 18, 2017

$14,701.69

Unauthorized online payment made with funds from the Church’s Prosperity Bank Account ending in 6637 to Capital One for payment on Stabeno’s [family member] credit card balance.

April 5, 2018

$4,020.76

Unauthorized online payment made with funds from the Church’s Prosperity Bank Account ending in 3531 to Citibank for payment on Stabeno’s [family member] credit card balance.

A grand jury in Lubbock approved the indictment on Wednesday. Stabeno remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of the time of this report. Her initial appearance before a federal magistrate was scheduled for Friday morning.

A woman by the name of Lisa Dawn Mack, also known as Lisa Dawn Stabeno, living in Wolfforth was charged with embezzlement in Colorado in 2011 according to the Aspen Times. She pleaded guilty according to media accounts was ordered to serve 50 days in jail.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the church to invite comment. There will be an update if the church accepts the invitation.