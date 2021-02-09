Former jail deputy in Lubbock indicted, stalking and injury to a child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County grand jury indicted a former Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy. Cody John Reyes, 40, was indicted twice – once for stalking and once for injury to a child.

An arrest warrant and recent divorce records both indicated that Reyes was fired from the Lubbock County Detention Center. The warrant said his firing in November was for reasons unrelated to the criminal case. The divorce documents indicated he worked at the jail for 15 years.

Reyes was accused of stalking his ex-wife. He was also accused of, among other things, hitting a child with a belt.

Reyes was arrested on January 20 and was able to post bonds totaling $125,000 that same day.

CORRECTION: Reyes was held on more than one bond. This story has been updated to reflect the total.