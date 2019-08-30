Former Lubbock City Manager to run for Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Court

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Lubbock City Manger Lee Ann Dumbauld confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that she will formally announce next week that she is running for office.

On Tuesday morning, Dumbauld will announce she is a candidate for County Commissioner Precinct 1 – the seat which is currently held by Bill McCay.

“I’m going to talk about financial stability and fiscal responsibility,” Dumbauld said. “You fund your important priorities which are public safety and roads. Those should be done within the effective tax rate.”

Lubbock County is on track to keep the same rate as last year, but that number is higher than the effective rate. Because of appraisal creep, most homeowners pay higher taxes when the rate stays the same.

Dumbauld will make her announcement on the first floor of 916 Main Street at 10:30 a.m.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to McCay to ask if he will run for re-election.