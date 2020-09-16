Former Texas Tech Athletics Director (and UT star quarterback) dies at age 89

AUSTIN, Texas — A statement from the University of Texas said James “T” Carroll Jones died at the age of 89 Tuesday. Among other things, Jones was a star quarterback for UT in the 1950s and Texas Tech’s Athletics Director from 1985 to 1993.

UT said, “A career which began as a star high school player in Childress, Texas, carried ‘T’ to membership in the Halls of Honor of both Texas and Texas Tech and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. It included honors and records, but most of all, it included lifelong friendships that were marked with respect and caring.”

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame described him as “hiring the likes of Spike Dykes, James Dickey and Larry Hays. In 1993, he presided over the Lady Raiders’ run to the NCAA women’s basketball title — Tech’s first national championship in any sport.”

After retiring from Texas Tech, he and wife moved to Horseshoe Bay, Texas.