Former Texas Tech star player, Broderick Washington, arrested in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. – Former Texas Tech football player Broderick Washington, now an NFL player for the Baltimore Ravens, was arrested Sunday, according to police in Arlington County, Virginia.

“Police were dispatched [at 4:20 a.m.] to multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles with a metal object,” a crime summary from police said.

Police believe he damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building.

Police said, “Broderick Washington, 24, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Destruction of Property (x5), felony Destruction of Property, and Tampering with a Vehicle.”

In his 2019 season with Texas Tech, he was a team captain according to texastech.com. He started all 12 games in his senior year and had 38 starts with the Red Raiders. He was a redshirt in 2015 and played for TTU in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to ARLnow.com, the Ravens released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the matter involving Broderick Washington. We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”