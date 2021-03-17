Former Texas Tech star player, Broderick Washington, arrested in Arlington, Virginia

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Broderick Washington from Arlington County Police (Virginia)

ARLINGTON, Va. – Former Texas Tech football player Broderick Washington, now an NFL player for the Baltimore Ravens, was arrested Sunday, according to police in Arlington County, Virginia.

“Police were dispatched [at 4:20 a.m.] to multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles with a metal object,” a crime summary from police said.

Police believe he damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building.

Police said, “Broderick Washington, 24, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Destruction of Property (x5), felony Destruction of Property, and Tampering with a Vehicle.”

In his 2019 season with Texas Tech, he was a team captain according to texastech.com. He started all 12 games in his senior year and had 38 starts with the Red Raiders. He was a redshirt in 2015 and played for TTU in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to ARLnow.com, the Ravens released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the matter involving Broderick Washington. We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar