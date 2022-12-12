AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended without pay after he was arrested early Monday morning.

Associate head coach Rodney Terry will be the acting head coach.

Christopher Michael Beard. (APD photo)

“The University takes matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously. Given the information available, The University has suspended Chris Beard from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball and will withhold his pay until further notice,” UT said in a brief statement.

Beard was charged with Assault on Family/Household Member and booked in the Travis County Jail at 4:18 a.m. The charge was listed as a third-degree felony.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a residence and a woman claimed she had been assaulted “and strangled” by Beard.

Beard spent five seasons with the Red Raiders, before going to UT in April 2021.