LUBBOCK, Texas — The Found Mission is in need of 36,900 snack donations to continue feeding students for the remainder of the year through the Fuel in the School model program.

The Fuel in the School Model helps public schools in Lubbock and surrounding areas with the basic necessities they need to fuel the body and light the mind. Founder Shea Politte says this resource has grown tremendously with 12 schools picking up bags on a weekly basis.

“We kind of adopted our program to go not just for the daily needs for kids but something they can take home with them on the weekends,” Politte said. “That grew from 100 at a time to now 175 per week!”

Since the school year started the organization has given out over 16,000 snack bags. The generosity from the community and volunteers helps keep the mission alive. Volunteer Kelcee Jones said Shea is a light and what she is doing is making a difference.

“It fills my heart with joy to know that kids that typically wouldn’t have something to snack on during the weekends have food and will be able to get through the weekend and be able to go back to school and learn,” Jones said.

“We have heard so many stories from teachers, administrators, school nurses, counselors about what this snack bag has done for students,” Politte said. “In terms of saying we see you; we hear you; we know you are genuinely hungry here is something to help you get through the day.”

All snacks are welcome but there are four staple snacks: Chewy Granola Bars, Slim Jims, Fruit Snacks and Peanut butter or cheddar crackers.

“This is like a little offering to them saying we believe you; we are here for you; school is a safe place you can ask for what you need. Your needs are met,” Politte said.

There is an option to drop off snacks at 8207 Ithaca Ave Suite B, or you can sign up for a bin that can be filled with snacks and brought back.