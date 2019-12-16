Four Frenship schools on lockout for “law enforcement activity” Monday morning

LUBBOCK and WOLFFORTH, Texas – Four Frenship schools were placed on lockout Monday morning due to “law enforcement activity” in the area.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said officers were helping Wolfforth Police with a carjacking case. The call came in just before 9:00 a.m. Specifics of the location and possible injuries were not yet provided.

The following is a notice provided to parents via the Frenship Twitter page.

ATTENTION: Bennett Elementary, Frenship Middle School, the Ninth Grade Center and Frenship High School are on a lockout due to law enforcement activity in the area. This police matter is unrelated to any of the campuses; however, the schools have been placed on a lockout (1 of 2)

out of an abundance of caution. There is currently an increased police presence around the campuses while outside law enforcement handle their investigation. During the lockout, students will remain inside the buildings until the all clear has been given. (2 of 2)