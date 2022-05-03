LUBBOCK, Texas — Four opposing candidates in the race for Lubbock City Council District 5 came together Tuesday morning to agree on one thing. They feel like candidate Jennifer Wilson is compromised.

Incumbent Randy Christian and challengers Chase Head, Keri Thomas and Bill Felton held a joint news conference. (Use the video player above to see more from the candidates.)

Christian started, saying in part, “Has District five candidate Dr. Jennifer Wilson been bought and paid for by a labor union?” He was referring to the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association. Political expenditure reports, which must be filed by state law, showed LPFFA spent money in support of Wilson.

LPFFA publicly endorsed three candidates in the May 7 election –Wilson being one of them. The four opposing candidates in District 5 said they did the math and found LPFFA spent more than $120,000 on Wilson. Wilson’s “8th day before election” campaign finance report reflected a $41,000 donation.

The candidates said some of the money LPFFA spent in support of Wilson was easy to identify, but much of it was “hard to find.”

Head said, “Two-thirds of the money spent was done through the PAC. That way, it doesn’t go on her campaign finance report, so it’s not easy to find.”

Head added, “Getting the information from the PAC, their expenditures, is a very difficult process. And unless you do a lot of research, it’s hard to find that information.”

“There is no way that we, the people, any ordinary people that want to serve their city, will be able to compete with a large money machine,” Thomas said.

Felton agreed, saying in part, “What can I say? I don’t think it should come down to who buys a seat.”

“First, it’s the fire, and then maybe the police,” Felton said. “And maybe the Chamber of Commerce; They could be realtors and developers and builders. I mean, there’s no end to this nonsense.”

Wilson said, “I am saddened and disheartened by the slander and dirty politics that was shown today during the press conference. The citizens of Lubbock deserve better.”

Wilson promised a more complete statement would be issued.

The four opposing candidates also raised the issue that Wilson’s husband is a Deputy Chief at Lubbock Fire Rescue who stands a chance to become fire chief.

“We appreciate our firefighters, our police and our first responders,” Thomas said. “We’re extremely grateful for everything they do to keep our city safe.”

All four candidates promised to support LFR. But all raised concerns about the amount of money going into the District 5 race. They called it “unprecedented.”

Note: We expect a further statement from Wilson. Please check back.